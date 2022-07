There's a bit of good news city-parish officials are hoping will help drivers cope with the bad news about the $1.2 billion Interstate 10 widening project. The bad: State officials say the plan is still in place to shut down one lane of traffic in each direction along I-10 for at least a year beginning 2024. This will no doubt compound the already daily traffic woes that plague the Baton Rouge metro area.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO