Why you should immerse yourself in the wonders of nature and see some of the most incredible locations in Europe and North America this year. It’s high time to get outdoors, see the world, and let stunning landscapes inspire you again. Whether you prefer active outings (at multiple skill levels) or more laidback ways of sightseeing, these small group tours will bring you into the heart of gorgeous natural environments. Choose from marvels close to home in North America, like cycling through the Canadian Rockies or touring Utah’s stunning national parks, or travel further afield to Europe for a walking tour of Prosecco, a journey through Scotland’s Highlands, or an exploration of the Northern Lights of Finland. Bond with family and loved ones and forge new friendships as you take in the natural splendor of the great outdoors on these small group trips.

TRAVEL ・ 25 DAYS AGO