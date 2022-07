PALMDALE — The City Council approved joining a revamped Joint Powers Agency for a High Desert Corridor between the Antelope and Victor valleys. The Council, on Wednesday, voted 3-0. Mayor Steve Hofbauer was absent, and Councilmember Austin Bishop recused for conflict of interest for doing business with Lancaster, one of the Agency members. The vote brings Palmdale into the High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency, joining Los Angeles County and the cities of Lancaster, Adelanto and Victorville in the organization to help usher in the transportation corridor, specifically a proposed high-speed rail between stations in Palmdale and Apple Valley, connecting to Las Vegas.

PALMDALE, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO