SAN FRANCISCO – Since taking office two weeks ago, new San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has let go of 15 employees hired under predecessor Chesa Boudin. One of the former prosecutors expressed concerns about the sweeping changes and the functioning of the DA's office.Former Assistant District Attorney Ryan Khojasteh told KPIX 5 he received a call on July 15 with news of his firing."I got this call I picked up. I was on the highway with my family on my way to a wedding," Khojasteh recalled. "It seemed like she was reading a script, fired me on the spot,...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO