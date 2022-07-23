ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisle, IL

Morton Arboretum Celebrates Centennial with History Hikes

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Morton Arboretum has always been a great place to enjoy the best that nature has to offer in the area, 2022 is a special year for the local institution. There are now several opportunities to explore what the expansive property has to offer while learning more about the Arboretum’s...

www.nctv17.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret Chicago

The Great American Lobster Fest To Return In September

An epic lobster festival is coming back September 2-4th, making a triumphant return to the Windy City. The 7th annual seafood event is taking place at the iconic Navy Pier and is known as the midwest’s largest lobster and seafood festival.  With fresh live lobster flown in from the East Coast, The Great American Lobster Fest also delivers on all forms of entertainment with live music, special performances, family-friendly activities, and unique arts and crafts vendors. There will also be a bevy of additional food options and beverages to choose from. 
CHICAGO, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Tornado Hits Naperville | 87th Street Bridge | Plank Bar & Kitchen Reopens

The National Weather Service says an EF-0 tornado hit Naperville on Saturday morning around 5:40 a.m. It touched down at White Eagle Golf Club and moved southeast through Naperville for 4.5 miles. Estimated peak winds in the storm were 85 mph. Some of the damage reported included downed trees, fallen branches, overturned bleachers and fence damage at the Neuqua Valley High School softball field and some roof damage to a shopping plaza at the corner of Route 59 and 95th Street. No injuries were reported.
NAPERVILLE, IL
1077 WRKR

A Big Piece of Chicago’s Kiddieland Is Now In La Porte, Indiana

I was one of those lucky kids. My childhood was fun. I grew up with a great group of kids in my immediate neighborhood. My elementary school was half a block away, so no having to ride a bus. Since this was Chicago, the Lake (Michigan) was on the east side of downtown. And we had two amusement parks, one in the heart of the city (the legendary Riverview, on the northwest side of town) and Kiddieland was just to the west in Melrose Park.
LA PORTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lisle, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Education
City
Lisle, IL
City
Morton, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Safari Lake Geneva: Immersive drive-thru zoo wild for guests

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - Ranked as one of the most exciting things to do in the city, Safari Lake Geneva offers guests an up-close-and-personal look at exotic animals. "Jungle" Jay Christie, the founder of family-owned business, has had a love for animals since he was a boy. "(My) parents tell...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
wanderwisdom.com

Exploring Pilcher Park in Joliet, Illinois

Lisa lives near Pilcher Park and loves accessing the park to explore nature and wildlife. Pilcher Park is located on land that used to belong to the Higginbotham family, who settled the area in the early 1800s. Hickory Creek, which runs through the forest preserve, also ran directly through the Higginbotham family farm. Harlow Higginbotham sold the acreage to Robert Pilcher in 1920, who then turned around and donated the land to the Joliet Park District. It is located on the outskirts of the Chicago metropolitan area.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

'Deaf Welcome Studios' opening at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS)--  A new studio is focusing on bringing entertainment to the deaf community.Deaf Welcome Studios will have a ribbon cutting  Monday afternoon at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora.The studio will offer sign language services, translation and original content and production to better reach the signing community.The grand opening comes during Disability Pride Month.
AURORA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Morton
Person
Justin Cornwell
The Detroit Free Press

Dad, 18-year-old daughter win Chicago to Mackinac race despite intense storms, ripped sails

High winds and stormy weather on Lake Michigan ripped sails worth thousands of dollars and broke equipment but failed to prevent Scott Sellers, his 18-year-old daughter Hannah and their eight-person team of sailors from winning first-in-class during the race from Chicago to Mackinac. "I have never seen a weather radar covering this expanse of thunderstorms," Scott Sellers told the Free Press on Monday morning. "It was nonstop for seven to eight hours." ...
CHICAGO, IL
geneva.il.us

RiverPark Summer Concert Series

Grab a blanket or lawn chair and head to RiverPark for a night of music along the scenic Fox River. Concerts, which are held in the park's stone amphitheater, will take place on the first four Sundays of July. Chez Butter, a dynamic five-piece band that plays soul, funk, Motown, R&B, and jazz, will round out the concert series on July 24 with a variety of upbeat music. The band’s fun-loving style of soul keeps crowds up and moving at a wide variety of events throughout the Chicago region. The event is sponsored by the City's Cultural Arts Commission.
GENEVA, IL
KICK AM 1530

Watch a Small But Fierce Illinois Zoo Lion Practice His Roar

If there ever was a time when you wanted to make sure your sound is turned up, it's this one. A small but fierce Illinois zoo lion was caught on video practicing his roar. According to the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, this cute little guy is named Pilipili. He will someday be lord of the jungle. According to the description, one of their keepers (Jill Dignan) captured the video. Once again, make sure your sound is turned up. You'll maybe thank me later. If you're having a hard time seeing the video on your device, you can watch it here.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human History#Natural History#Volunteers#Landscape Architecture#The Morton Salt Company
edmidentity.com

Lollapalooza 2022 Set Times, Festival Map, and Essential Info

Heading to Lollapalooza this year? Stay in the know with all the essential info, including the set times, festival map, what not to bring, and more!. Lollapalooza is one of the biggest weekends in Chicago, and the festival is quickly approaching. Fans couldn’t be more excited to make their return to Grant Park on July 28-31 to experience four days of great music, delicious food, and all-around good vibes. With nine stages and over 170 artists to check out, the stacked lineup hosts many established artists and rising talent that you won’t want to miss.
CHICAGO, IL
What Now Chicago

Award-Winning Culver’s Franchisee Opening More Locations

Midwestern fast-food favorite Culver’s is opening several new franchisee-owned locations in the Chicago neighborhoods of Austin, Wrigleyville, and possibly South Shore. This will mark nine locations for franchisee Baron Waller, who recently opened a location in Pullman. The 4,300-square-foot Wrigleyville location at 1111 W. Addison Street initially hoped to open at the start of this year’s baseball season, but plans have been delayed. The Austin and Wrigleyville sites are now expected to open by the fourth quarter of 2023. Waller has mentioned he plans to expand to the South Shore neighborhood on the Southeast Side, but the exact opening date is unknown.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
959theriver.com

World’s Biggest Bounce House Coming to the ‘Burbs this Weekend!

It’s been officially named the world’s largest bounce house by the Guinness Book of World Records, and it’s bouncing into the suburbs this weekend!. Big Bounce America will be at Busse Forest Park, July 22-24 and July 29-31 for families to enjoy. The 16,000 sq. ft. bounce...
MATC Times

STUDIO Chicago Loop Across from The Bean

September 1st AVAILABILITYNewly remodeled studio 1/2 block from Michigan Avenue. 24 hour doorman, security, secured entrance. Located at Pittsfield Apartments in the Art Deco Pittsfield Building between Michigan Avenue and Wabash. L train at corner of Wabash/Washington with 5 lines, Blue Line one block away at Block 37. Apartments located on floors 13-20 in the Pittsfield Building. Minimum 6 month lease term. $350 move in fee, $95 application fee. No security deposit. Small dogs and cats welcome. Dogs $250 deposit, $25 monthly pet rent. Cats $150 deposit, $15 monthly pet rent. Check us out on FB and IG, Pittsfield ApartmentsAll inclusive utility bundle includes internet, central heat & A/C, electricity, gas, water, sewer, trash, monthly utility bundle fee of $125. Laundry located on every floor, operated with an app. Contact Candice Wells at Marc Realty, 55 E Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60604 312.884.5452, cwells@marcrealty.com.
CHICAGO, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

Local television coverage of the people, places and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy