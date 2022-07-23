ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira sweeps twin bill against Newark

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZoUjw_0gpnXX3B00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pios picked up two wins at Dunn Field on Friday.

The Elmira Pioneers swept a twin bill against the Newark Pilots at the historic ballpark. The Pioneers won game one 3-2. Cooper Smith hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Pios a 2-1 lead. Ziv Gar allowed two runs and struck out two in 6.1 innings to earn the win for Elmira.

The Pioneers completed the sweep with a 14-2 win in game two in five innings. The Pios scored seven runs in the first inning and the fifth inning. Aiden Blake hit a three-run home run to left field in the bottom of the first inning to give Elmira a 4-2 lead. Kevin Serrano threw 4.2 scoreless innings in relief and had three strikeouts to pick up the win.

The Elmira Pioneers move to 20-19 this season and are one game back of the Auburn DoubleDays for the final playoff spot in the PGCBL west division. The Pioneers are on the road against the Niagara Power on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira’s Aiden Blake named PGCBL Player of the Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Pioneers infielder has received a weekly honor. (Photo courtesy: @PGCBLbaseball) Elmira Pioneers infielder Aiden Blake has been named the PGCBL Player of the Week. Blake had a huge week at the plate for the Pios hitting .500 with nine runs scored and nine RBI’s. The U-Mass Boston sophomore also hit a three-run home run in a win at home against Newark. Blake is batting .299 this season with a home run and 17 RBI’s.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Southern Tier Thunder win sixth tournament title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local travel softball team continues to have a huge summer. (Photo courtesy: Rochester Lady Lions) The Southern Tier Thunder 10 and under travel softball team won the 11th Annual Rochester Lady Lions Tournament this past weekend. It’s the sixth tournament win for the Thunder this season. The team went an […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Hornell’s Jordyn Smith named NYCBL Player of the Week

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A member of the Hornell Steamers finished the regular season with a big week at the plate. (Photo courtesy: @NYCBLbaseball) (Video courtesy: Peish Sports) Hornell Steamers first baseman Jordyn Smith has been named the NYCBL Player of the Week. Smith hit a three-run home run on Sunday night for Hornell in […]
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

Steamers advance in NYCBL playoffs

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steamers are headed to the next round of the NYCBL playoffs. (Photo & video courtesy: Peish Sports) The Hornell Steamers defeated the Dansville Gliders 14-4 in a one-game first round playoff on Monday night at Maple City Park. Torrey Roper hit a two-run single to center field to give Hornell […]
HORNELL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NY
Newark, NY
Sports
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Flashback – 1949 Elmira Pioneers score card

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We go back in time for the next 18 Sports Flashback. On this edition, we flashback to 1949 at Dunn Field. 18 Sports brings you a score card from a home game at Dunn Field in 1949 against Binghamton. The score card features lineups and scoring from the game. The score […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Hornell Steamers host one-game playoff on Monday

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steamers will begin the NYCBL playoffs on Monday after finishing their regular season with a tie. (Video courtesy: Peish Sports) The Hornell Steamers tied the Genesee Rapids 10-10 in their regular season finale at Maple City Park on Sunday. Jordyn Smith hit a three-run home run to left field in […]
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

Big Flats 10-12 All-Stars finish runner-up at sectionals

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Big Flats finished runner-up at the Section 1 East Tournament on Saturday. The Big Flats 10-12 year-old Little League All-Stars entered Saturday in Cortland needing two wins against Fayetteville-Manlius in the sectional finals to bring home a sectional title. The District 6 champs had their big season come to an end […]
BIG FLATS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweeps#Elmira Pioneers#Auburn Doubledays#The Newark Pilots#Rbi#Nexstar Media Inc
owegopennysaver.com

Crossing the Finish Line; George Swansbrough takes final lap at Shangri-La II

We have all witnessed funeral ceremonies that tell the story about someone’s life, and earlier this week the Swansbrough family did just that following the loss of their beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all, including the racing community. George Swansbrough Sr., from Tioga Center, N.Y., passed away on July 14, 2022.
OWEGO, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Spencerport Canal Days Returns July 30 & 31

Car enthusiasts from all around flock to the Spencerport Canal Days Car Show to see hundreds of the area’s best cars and to visit with their owners, who have made their vehicles a labor of love. In its 30th year, the show takes place Saturday, July 30, at the Ferris Goodridge American Legion Post 330 at 691 Trimmer Road. Shuttle buses will run from Spencerport High School from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon with a fee of $20 after July 24 and no refunds. The first 200 registrants receive a dash plaque, and there are plenty of door prizes, plus a 50/50 raffle. Awards are presented at 3 p.m.
SPENCERPORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca golf club seeks boutique hotel, condos with “reinvigoration”

ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s no secret that the golf industry has been on the decline in recent decades. Prior to the spike in players during COVID’s “social distancing,” for which the long-term affect on interest is yet to be determined, the number of active golfers in the U.S. had declined 22 percent since the early 2000s, and 200 golf courses, many of them private country clubs, were failing each year.
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

Diversity Café coming to Union-Endicott HS

ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A new space where students can meet in a safe and welcoming environment is coming to Union-Endicott High School thanks to a recent graduate. A Diversity Café is set to open up for the 2022-2023 school year in the high school. The café is meant to be a space where students can relax and feel safe having conversations on topics like social justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion.
ENDICOTT, NY
WETM 18 News

Todd Bodine makes 800th career NASCAR start

LONG POND, Pa. (WETM) – Chemung native Todd Bodine reached a huge career milestone in NASCAR on Saturday. (Photo courtesy: @NASCAR) Todd Bodine made his 800th career NASCAR start on Saturday in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway. Bodine’s milestone start came to an early end after being involved in a […]
CHEMUNG, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Funeral services Monday for RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz

​FAIRPORT, N.Y. — ​Funeral services for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was fatally shot July 21 on Bauman Street, will take place Monday, August 1 at 12 p.m. at the Blue Cross Arena. Visitaion for Mazurkiewicz will be held July 31 at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral...
FAIRPORT, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy