Elmira sweeps twin bill against Newark

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pios picked up two wins at Dunn Field on Friday.

The Elmira Pioneers swept a twin bill against the Newark Pilots at the historic ballpark. The Pioneers won game one 3-2. Cooper Smith hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Pios a 2-1 lead. Ziv Gar allowed two runs and struck out two in 6.1 innings to earn the win for Elmira.

The Pioneers completed the sweep with a 14-2 win in game two in five innings. The Pios scored seven runs in the first inning and the fifth inning. Aiden Blake hit a three-run home run to left field in the bottom of the first inning to give Elmira a 4-2 lead. Kevin Serrano threw 4.2 scoreless innings in relief and had three strikeouts to pick up the win.

The Elmira Pioneers move to 20-19 this season and are one game back of the Auburn DoubleDays for the final playoff spot in the PGCBL west division. The Pioneers are on the road against the Niagara Power on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

