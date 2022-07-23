ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Gate, CA

Man Shot by South Gate Police

By Contributing Editor
 3 days ago

A man was shot by police in South Gate Friday. Details leading up to the shooting were unclear,...

Fatal Shooting in Long Beach; Three People Detained for Questioning

A man was shot to death in Long Beach and a police SWAT team surrounded a residence near the crime scene for several hours before detaining three people for questioning, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Cedar Avenue, according to Long...
LONG BEACH, CA
Two Dead, Six Injured In Shooting At San Pedro Park

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find the suspects involved in a shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and six other people injured. The shooting at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave., was reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2 Shot to Death in Palms in Possible Murder-Suicide

Two people were found shot to death in the Palms area of Los Angeles Monday, in what police say is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 1:30 p.m. to the 9700 block of Regent Street, near the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, on reports of the shooting and found two people down with gunshot wounds at the scene, according to the department’s Officer Rosario Cervantes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Manhunt Underway for San Pedro Park Killers

The search was underway Monday to identify and arrest an unknown number of assailants who opened fire at a crowded San Pedro Park, killing two people and injuring five others. The shooting at Peck Park at 560 Western Ave., near Summerland Avenue, erupted around 3:50 p.m. Sunday as hundreds of people were gathered at an informal car show and softball or baseball game. The gunfire sent the crowd scrambling in all directions. Authorities indicated that the gunfire may have erupted near the baseball diamond in response to some sort of dispute, but the nature of that dispute was unclear.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Two Dead, Five Others Hurt in Shooting at San Pedro Park

Two people were killed and five more were injured near a car show at a San Pedro park, authorities said Monday. The shooting at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave., was reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles police Officer Luis Garcia. The LAPD said that two of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shooting in Elysian Park

A person was shot and wounded Monday near the southbound Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway in the Elysian Park area, and a suspect was being sought, the California Highway Patrol reported. The shooting was reported about 1 a.m. near Hill Street, according to the CHP. The wounded person was taken to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Missing Lakewood Man, 85, Found

An 85-year-old man suffering from dementia who went missing in Lakewood has been found, authorities said Monday. Daniel Quesada was last seen Thursday about 6 p.m. leaving his home in Lakewood, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
LAKEWOOD, CA
19-Year-Old Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Long Beach Shooting

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a man and injuring a woman in a shooting in Long Beach, police announced Monday. Jimmy Ray Hawkins Jr., 47, and the unidentified woman were seated in a parked vehicle in the 3300 block of Andy Street on April 22 when two suspects approached them in a light-colored sedan and opened fire, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
Man Rescued, Arrested After Becoming Trapped in Vent Atop Restaurant

A man was taken into police custody after being rescued from an 18-inch ventilation shaft atop a Beverly Grove restaurant Monday. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called just after 3 p.m. to the two-story restaurant at 8367 Beverly Blvd., between La Cienega and Crescent Heights boulevards, after receiving a report of the man who was trapped feet-first in the vent, according to the department’s Brian Humphrey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Gets 31 To Life For Deadly Robbery

A 28-year-old serial robber who killed a man in front of a taco truck in Santa Ana was sentenced to 31 years to life in prison for his crimes, according to court records obtained Monday. Junior Gil, who was sentenced Friday, was convicted Oct. 21 of first-degree murder for the...
SANTA ANA, CA
Four People Shot in San Pedro

Four people were reportedly shot late Sunday afternoon near a car show in San Pedro’s Peck Park, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Paramedics were rushing to the park, Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey told City News Service. The Los Angeles Times quoted LAPD officer Rosario Cervantes as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Shot by Rifle-Wielding Suspect in Van Nuys

A man in his 30s was wounded Saturday afternoon in a Van Nuys shooting by a rifle-wielding man who fled the scene. The shooting occurred about 2:45 p.m. in the 6800 block of Peach Avenue, said Los Angeles police Officer Matthew Cruz. The victim was rushed to a hospital, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Shot to Death in Lancaster

A man was shot to death Saturday in Lancaster and the shooter remains on the loose. The shooting happened at 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of 20th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard, according to Deputy Grace Medrano of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Witnesses driving south on 20th...
LANCASTER, CA
Man Shoots at Vehicles Then Shoots Himself in Redondo Beach Home

Residents of a Redondo Beach neighborhood were ordered to shelter in place for more than three hours Saturday after a neighbor fired gunshots into cars and ultimately shot himself to death. Redondo Beach police officers were called at 12:52 p.m. to a shots fired call in the 200 block of...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
LASD Investigates Fatal Shooting of Man in Lancaster

A man was fatally shot Saturday in Lancaster and the shooter remains on the loose. The shooting took place at 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of 20th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard, according to Deputy Grace Medrano of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was taken to...
LANCASTER, CA
Two People Shot in Coachella

A man and a woman were shot and injured in Coachella Sunday. The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. near Las Lunas Avenue and Mesa Court, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy. Authorities said the woman was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries....
COACHELLA, CA
Woman Stabbed to Death at South LA Pizzeria

A woman was fatally wounded Saturday afternoon during an altercation with another woman at a Little Caesars Pizza in South Los Angeles. The attack was reported as an “ambulance cutting” at 3:11 p.m. in the 10300 block of Avalon Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police Officer Matthew Cruz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Woman Arrested After Pursuit Ends in Compton

A 22-year-old Compton woman has been arrested in that city after leading police on a pursuit that started in Escondido, authorities said Sunday. Escondido police responded to a call about a hit and run at 9:08 p.m. Saturday on Harding Street and Lincoln Parkway. The pursuit started on Lincoln Parkway and Broadway.
COMPTON, CA
Fire Damages Brentwood Home

Firefighters waged a defensive battle Monday morning against a blaze that heavily damaged a one-story home in Brentwood. The fire was reported in a 2,537-square-foot house at 4:28 a.m. at 468 N. Tigertail Road, said the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Brian Humphrey. Arriving firefighters saw heavy flames in an...
LOS ANGELES, CA

