Man Shot by South Gate Police

The search was underway Monday to identify and arrest an unknown number of assailants who opened fire at a crowded San Pedro Park, killing two people and injuring five others. The shooting at Peck Park at 560 Western Ave., near Summerland Avenue, erupted around 3:50 p.m. Sunday as hundreds of people were gathered at an informal car show and softball or baseball game. The gunfire sent the crowd scrambling in all directions. Authorities indicated that the gunfire may have erupted near the baseball diamond in response to some sort of dispute, but the nature of that dispute was unclear.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO