Could Donald Trump face legal consequences as a result of the January 6 hearings? Political experts are torn.

By Erin Snodgrass, Lloyd Lee
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
House January 6 hearings are expected to put Donald Trump at the center of efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Chet Strange/Getty Images
  • The Jan. 6 panel's first eight hearings focused on Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
  • But legal experts are mixed on whether the evidence will lead to criminal charges against Trump.
  • A recent poll suggests Americans are also evenly divided on if they think Trump should be indicted.

Comments / 6

Carol Ruby
3d ago

Absolutely ,Trump has destroyed all those who participated in his try to overthrow America .Trump needs to go to prison for life.

Viva Satire!
3d ago

Former President Trump responded that he shouldn't be punished for his Supporters, who he invited to D.C. on the day his Election loss was to be certified by Congress, and sent to the Capitol after stating, "You have to fight likeHell, or you won't have a Country anymore!".

