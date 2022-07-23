ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lawrence Refused to Listen to Executives Who Called Her ‘Fat’ and Told Her to Diet

By Christina Nunn
 3 days ago

Respected actor Jennifer Lawrence shot to fame playing Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games franchise. She became one of Hollywood’s hottest stars, beloved not only for her acting choices but for her sense of humor and relatable attitude toward the entertainment industry. Part of what made Lawrence unique was her stand against diet culture. The Don’t Look Up actor had some choice words for those who told her to lose weight.

Jennifer Lawrence is a critical and commercial favorite

Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Lawrence started her career as a child actor. She performed in local musicals and church productions before being spotted by a talent scout. According to IMDb , she then moved to Los Angeles to start auditioning for TV and film roles. Early gigs include a recurring role on The Bill Engvall Show and her feature film debut in Garden Party.

In 2010, Lawrence made waves when she starred in the acclaimed indie drama Winter’s Bone . The film landed her her first of (so far) four Oscar nominations and led to her scoring her starring role in The Hunger Games film series . Over the past decade, Lawrence has consistently chosen exciting parts, appearing in movies like American Hustle, Joy , and Passengers . A critical and commercial favorite, Lawrence has an Academy Award for Silver Linings Playbook , a BAFTA for American Hustle, and three Golden Globe Awards — for those two films as well as 2016’s Joy .

What did Jennifer Lawrence say about film executives who told her to diet?

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Vcz6tYSjuhE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

With all those accolades, it’s hard to imagine someone taking issue with Lawrence’s status in Hollywood. But that wasn’t the case in her early career. In a 2013 interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, Lawrence revealed executives called out her size. They said it could cost her her burgeoning career.

“Somebody told me I was fat, that I was going to get fired if I didn’t lose a certain amount of weight,” she told the publication, as reported by Time . “They brought in pictures of me where I was basically naked, and told me to use them as motivation for my diet. It was just that.”

The star has no time for body-shamers, however. Rather than take their criticism, she shared she isn’t interested in entertaining that mentality. “If anybody even tries to whisper the word ‘diet,’ I’m like, ‘You can go f–k yourself,'” Jennifer Lawrence noted.

Lawrence has been open about her love of food

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rG91eVmEa2k?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Lawrence has said several times that she doesn’t believe in restricting herself regarding food. In 2016, the actor even shared her favorite culinary creation, which she dubbed the “ chili pizza sandwich .” What does this entail? “You have a piece of pizza, you put chili in it, Southern chili, with noodles, and then another piece of pizza, and then you eat it like a sandwich,” she told Glamour .

A few of her other favorite snacks include cookies, ice cream, Doritos chips, and, of course, pizza . Although she doesn’t diet, she incorporates balance into every aspect of her life and will often indulge in burgers and fries after a rigorous exercise session.

