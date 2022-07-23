Officials issue warning after alligator spotted at Ronnie Van Zant Park in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator has settled at Ronnie Van Zant Park and Clay County officials have issued a warning in response.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has been called to remove the gator but in the meantime, visitors are asked to stay clear.
Specifically, visitors should stay away from a nearby pond where the alligator is residing.
When it comes to alligator safety, FWC says to:
- Never feed alligators.
- Keep your distance.
- Keep pets on a leash and away from the water.
To learn more about living with alligators and crocodiles, visit myfwc.com.
