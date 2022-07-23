ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Officials issue warning after alligator spotted at Ronnie Van Zant Park in Clay County

By Briana Ross-Williams, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27DwHv_0gpnWD6k00
Alligator (passion4nature/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator has settled at Ronnie Van Zant Park and Clay County officials have issued a warning in response.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has been called to remove the gator but in the meantime, visitors are asked to stay clear.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Specifically, visitors should stay away from a nearby pond where the alligator is residing.

When it comes to alligator safety, FWC says to:

  • Never feed alligators.
  • Keep your distance.
  • Keep pets on a leash and away from the water.

To learn more about living with alligators and crocodiles, visit myfwc.com.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

Related
First Coast News

Clay County deputies looking for missing man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community's help locating a missing 42-year-old man. Deputies say Jason Daniel Campbell, 42, is approximately 6’01, 180 pounds, with short brown hair and a brown beard. Deputies say Campbell has a full sleeve tattoo on...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clay County, FL
Pets & Animals
Clay County, FL
Government
County
Clay County, FL
Clay County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
First Coast News

Check out this huge waterspout spotted in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A large waterspout over Lake Weir in Marion county was spotted Friday evening. This video was captured by Nina Ingram while out jet skiing when the funnel cloud developed. “We were out jet skiing and it started to get really dark and lighting so we...
Action News Jax

Moped rear-ended in fatal Putnam County crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that Monday at approximately 11 a.m., a Nisan was traveling westbound on State Road 20 along with a moped. The front right of the Nisan hit the back of the moped, causing it to spin off the road way into the grassy shoulder.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for shoving shopping cart at passing car, causing $1200 damage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Cynthia Gail Slaughter, 61, was arrested yesterday after allegedly shoving a shopping cart at a passing car, causing approximately $1,200 in damage. The victim reported that as she was driving northbound on Tower Road near the entrance to Asbury Park apartments, she saw a woman standing at the bus stop in the 5300 block of SW 75th Street, in possession of a Publix shopping cart, and as she passed, the woman shoved the shopping cart into the roadway, striking the passenger side of her vehicle.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Gator#Crocodiles#Fwc
Action News Jax

Jacksonville teen is safe, FDLE cancels Missing Child Alert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE: 4:36 P.M: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled the Missing Child Alert. The FDLE says Travis McCrimager is safe. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for Travis McCrimager, a missing 13-year-old who is reportedly diagnosed with Autism. McCrimager is 5′5″, weighs 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray shorts, and white slide sandals. The 13-year-old was last seen exiting a JTA bus off Dunn Avenue near I-95.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom films an episode at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Jacksonville — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Manatee Critical Care Center will be featured on Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom’s new series, “Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild.” Television host and conservationist Peter Gros will showcase the Zoo’s Manatee Critical Care Center, Northeast Florida’s first-ever manatee acute care and rehabilitation facility which provides life-saving medical treatment to rescued manatees.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
click orlando

VIDEO: Waterspout forms over Lake Weir in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Viewer-submitted video shows a waterspout forming in Marion County Friday evening. A woman filmed the waterspout after returning from work in Weirsdale. She told News 6 the video shows the view from Domino’s on U.S. Highway 27. [TRENDING: Here’s what to know about $450...
MARION COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Lightning strikes Jacksonville home, causes fire, witness says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A lightning strike from a storm hit a Northside home Sunday afternoon and started a fire, a woman who was in the house told News4JAX. Kyndall Kabanda was in the house on Jerry Adams Drive in the Garden City neighborhood when the lightning struck. She said it was around noon when she was watching TV and heard a loud bang.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler deputies arrest man suspected of stealing more than a dozen catalytic converters

Flagler deputies have arrested a Miami man suspected of stealing about a dozen catalytic converters across the east coast of Florida. Deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop on July 21 to arrest the 33-year-old suspect after the Sheriff's Office's Real Time Crime Center, with its network of traffic cameras and license plate readers, determined that a car linked to the thefts had entered Flagler County, according to an FCSO news release.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
105K+
Followers
114K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy