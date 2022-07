HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Authorities said a person robbed Vinny’s Food Mart in Henderson at gunpoint. It happened just after midnight on Madison Street.

The cashier said the suspect threatened to shoot if they didn’t hand over money. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call Henderson Police.

