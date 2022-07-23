USA Football Women's Tackle National team training for gold on world stage

CANTON, Ohio — Cleveland Browns training camp begins on July 27, but the team will be without Callie Brownson, who is the chief of staff and assistant wide receivers coach.

Brownson is busy in Canton, preparing her other squad for the world stage. Brownson and the USA Football Women's Tackle National team began their quest for gold this week.

“So many people think of football as this masculine, male dominated sport, and this is a great opportunity to show people, not only that women play football, but they play it at a really high level," says Brownson, who is team USA's head coach.

The team is made up of the best female football players in the country, kicking off its training camp on the Walsh University turf.

“For the first day and what you envision productivity wise for what you envisioned your first day, we’re very impressed. But it’s still a long road ahead," says Brownson about the development of her team.

The long road ahead will lead to the IFAF World Championships in Finland, which will be held July 28 through August 8. It's a chance to compete against the best in world and continue the United States gold medal streak.

“We’re representing our country on an international stage; it doesn’t get any better than that. I’m just excited for the people who will be impacted by this team just existing, let alone working as hard as we do,” says Brownson.

The hope is also to expand the sport's reach.

“It’s amazing to be out here to show a younger generation that there is a place for them,” says quarterback Brittany Bushman.

Bushamn also wants to young girls across the country that they, too, can one day lace up their cleats and button up their chin straps.

“They see women do it, and they’re doing it at a high level, and I hope they understand they can do it too," says Bushman.

Practice will be held twice a day through Monday. It's free and open to fans.

