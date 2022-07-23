Rod Stewart | Blossom Music Center | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | July 19, 22

If so, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Cleveland, which all serve fantastic steaks. Located in Strongsville, this local restaurant whips up delicious steaks. Patrons love the coffee-crusted center cut strip steak, which features espresso cream sauce, and the bone-in ribeye with garlic compound butter. Each steak comes with your choice of two sides (customers strongly suggest the caramelized brussels sprouts, spinach risotto, and potato gratin). On Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, you can eat your dinner while listening to live music.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO