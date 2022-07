Some of the local sites offering free summer meals for kids will soon wind down for the year, but one more is now available two days a week through Saturday, Aug. 13. Sack lunches for kids and teens up to age 18 will be available from 10 to 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Saturday through Aug. 13. Meals can be picked up at Clinton Park near Fifth and Maine streets, adjacent to Pinckney Elementary School. (Not Clinton State Park southwest of town — see a map at the bottom of this post.) Meals may be eaten off-site.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO