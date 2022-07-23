ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Gym Rats host national tournament as AAU season winds down

By Josh Ayen
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the next three days, talented basketball prospects will converge in the Summit City for the GRBA National Championships.

The AAU tournament is hosted by the Indy Heat Gym Rats, who are well represented in this year’s tournament. Games will be hosted at various fieldhouses, including Sport One Parkview Fieldhouse and the Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone.

Various college coaches are also expected to attend from around the country.

Pool play began on Friday and continues on Saturday, with tournament play being held on Sunday.

2022 Northeast Indiana HS Football Media Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Almost 40 local teams were represented Friday afternoon at OPS Dupont on the north side of Fort Wayne as Optimum Performance Sports played host to 2022 Northeast Indiana High School Football Media Day. Media day marks the unofficial start to the prep football season in northeast Indiana, as practice begins […]
