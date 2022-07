The drama and intrigue within The British Royal Family still holds onlookers in a death grip with all of its twists and turns. Queen Elizabeth and her family have held global attention, for better and for worse, since the turn of the 20th century and still do due to her children and grandchildren. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the current focal points following their exit from royal life and the allegations they've levied against the crown.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO