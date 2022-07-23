ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brock Lesnar Returns Following WWE SmackDown Main Event

By PWMania.com Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of this week’s WWE SmackDown, Brock Lesnar returned. Lesnar gave Theory an F5 before beating him again with the Money In The Bank briefcase and giving him another F5. As PWMania.com previously reported, after...

