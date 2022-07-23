ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

Hot air balloon chase closes out first day at Elkhart County 4-H Fair

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Day one of the Elkhart County Fair is officially in the books! And the first night ended in style!. At the grandstand tonight, a hot air...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Elkhart County 4-H Fair sees high attendance for opening weekend

As Indiana lawmakers are considering a near total ban on abortion during a special session that kicked off on Monday, they are also considering a bill that aims to help with inflation. Police found a 25-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, and a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries. Accidental shooting kills South...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police Department National Night Out scheduled for August 2

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department's 2022 National Night Out is set for August 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. Elkhart residents are invited to Central Park to enjoy free food, family fun, a K9 demonstration, and more during National Night Out. The following businesses are sponsors and participants...
inkfreenews.com

Timeline From The Past: Warsaw-Winona Lake Merger, Slot Machine Raid

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. July 31, 1967 — A former Syracuse man numbers among a group of four skilled mountain climbers still missing today as air and ground search parties continued rescue efforts off snow-shrouded Mt. McKinley near Anchorage, Alaska.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Elkhart County, IN
Government
County
Elkhart County, IN
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
WNDU

Summer Restaurant Weeks kick off in downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can support local restaurants and get some good deals at the same time. Downtown South Bend’s Summer Restaurant Weeks kicked off on Monday. Through August 7, 22 restaurants are participating with special menus featuring different deals. Approximately 10 percent of the proceeds will...
SOUTH BEND, IN
idesignarch.com

Contemporary Barn House Conversion With Rustic Interiors

A 19th century barn in Niles, Michigan near South Bend, Indiana was converted into a contemporary style home with an indoor lap pool. The original character of the barn was preserved while the exterior has been highly modernized. Designed by Northworks Architects, the spacious interior is decorated with a contemporary...
NILES, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Air Balloons#County Fairs#4 H#The Elkhart County Fair
WNDU

Accidental shooting kills South Bend woman in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman was killed in an accidental shooting in Howard Township Sunday. Deputies were called to the 3100 block of Detroit Road around 3 p.m. There they found Brittany Young, 35, shot. She later died from her injuries. The initial investigation found the...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Justin

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Justin! He has been at the shelter since February. Justin, who...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend Animal Resource Center over capacity

The South Bend Animal Resource Center is in big need of some homes for animals in need due to cats that have taken over every kennel in their headquarters. They have so many cats, their dogs are currently living in offices, other rooms, and bathrooms. So, from now through the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
22 WSBT

Michiana Small Businesses' July Vendor Market

A chance for you to support local Michiana businesses this Sunday, July 24. Michiana Small Businesses is hosting its last vendor market of the season before going on hiatus. It'll take place from noon to 5 p.m. at DeAmicis Italian Club, 302 W. 11th Street, Mishawaka, Indiana. The market is...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Strong turnout for Grateful Dead cover band in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Grateful Dead tribute band performed Sunday at Potawatomi Park as part of the South Bend VPA Summer Concert Series. The Happy Campers, based in South Bend, attracted a crowd at the Chris Wilson Pavilion. People of all ages enjoyed their performance. “For someone that’s...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man finds bullet hole in window, refrigerator in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a man reported finding a bullet hole through one of his windows and his refrigerator on Saturday. At 5:55 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of W. Indiana Avenue for a shooting report. At the scene, the victim...
ELKHART, IN
wgnradio.com

Best of the Midwest: Visit Shipshewana and LaGrange County, Indiana!

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, John chats with Phyllis Youga, Executive Director, LaGrange County Convention & Visitors Bureau, about all the fun things to do in Shipshewana / LaGrange County in Indiana!
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

Unity Gardens hosts West Side BBQ & Craft Festival

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds of folks stopped by at the annual West Side BBQ and Craft Festival Sunday. It all took place at Unity Gardens in South Bend from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. There, more than 25 vendors set up shop selling unique food, arts and crafts.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Vouchers For School Shoes

The Salvation Army will distribute vouchers for school shoes for families in need on Aug. 3. Applications will be taken for vouchers at The Salvation Army, 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Applicants must have an ID, proof of address and proof of children enrolled in school (K-12) in Kosciusko County. The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is supporting the shoe vouchers through its annual Fruit & Nut Sale, and Shoe Sensation in Warsaw has been collecting socks and backpacks throughout the year. There are vouchers for 150 students, but donations will be accepted to provide for more students. Financial gifts may be sent to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1257, Warsaw, IN 46581 and put “School Shoes” in the memo line. For more information, go to Facebook: Warsaw Salvation Army. Pictured are Envoy Ken Locke, Salvation Army, and Courtney Howard, manager of Shoe Sensation.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

One Injured In 3-Vehicle Crash

A Warsaw woman was injured after a three-vehicle accident on East U.S. 30, near CR 325E, Warsaw, Sunday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 3:32 p.m. Sunday, Paula S. Moore, 53, South Hawthorne Court, Winona Lake, was driving a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country. She was turning north from the eastbound lane to cross the westbound lanes of U.S. 30.
WARSAW, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy