ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men’s 4×100 relay final

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. (Reuters) -The United States have a woeful recent record in the men’s 4×100 metres relay but their quartet got the job done in Friday’s heats at the World Championships despite the added pressure of running on the home track. The crowd at Hayward Field...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Rugby league players refuse to play NRL game in pride jersey

SYDNEY (AP) — Seven Manly Sea Eagles players have withdrawn from a National Rugby League match in Australia because they’re unwilling to wear their club’s inclusion jersey. The jersey has rainbow stripes and a rainbow collar — in place of the regular white sections — to support LGBTQ inclusion in sports, and the club plans to use it for one game against Sydney Roosters. Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler on Tuesday said seven players advised club officials that wearing the pride jersey conflicts with their cultural and religious beliefs. “The players will not play on Thursday and we accept their decision,” Hasler said. “These young men are strong in their beliefs and convictions and we will give them the space and support they require.
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy