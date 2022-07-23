ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Shinzo Abe's suspected assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation - media

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLqea_0gpnSiPz00

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - The suspected assassin of Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will undergo psychiatric evaluation until later this year, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 41-year-old, has been identified by police as the suspect who approached Abe at a campaign speech on a street corner on July 8 and opened fire with a handmade gun. read more

A court in Nara in western Japan, where the suspect lived and the shooting occurred, granted prosecutors' request that Yamagami be held for psychiatric examination, the Nikkei and other media reported.

Nara prosecutors could not be reached for comment outside business hours.

The evaluation will last until Nov. 29, the Nikkei said, and will determine whether or not Yamagami will be indicted for shooting.

Reporting by Elaine Lies in Tokyo; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead

Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
CHINA
Daily Mail

Terrifying new footage shows Shinzo Abe's bodyguards try to deflect assassin's bullets with BRIEFCASES as former PM freezes when first shot is fired... then slumps when fatal bullet hits

This is the shocking moment former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead - revealing how oblivious security guards tried to block bullets with their briefcases after realising too late that he was under attack. Cameras trained on Abe as he gave a political stump speech in the city...
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese celebrate assassination of anti-communist fmr. Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Social media users in China were quick to celebrate news of the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the hands of an assassin on Friday, with some calling the gunman a “hero” and others calling for celebrations and shopping holidays. On Friday, a Twitter account...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinzo Abe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassin#Japanese Media#Nikkei
The Atlantic

How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order

Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Beast

Disgraced President Flees to Maldives and Gets Worst Welcome Ever

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa pledged to resign on Wednesday after massive nationwide protests over the rampant political corruption and the dismal economic crisis that have plagued the country in recent months. Rajapaksa’s resignation would be the culmination of a week of chaos in the Sri Lankan city of Colombo....
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
The Conversation UK

Russian aggression in Ukraine may prompt Japan and South Korea to abandon nuclear non-proliferation – here’s why

The war in Ukraine called into question many of the fundamental pillars of the international order. The European security system that has developed since the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact has received a shattering blow. A war of aggression by a major power intent to destroy a neighbouring state and annex significant territories has broken with major taboos, not to mention international law.
MILITARY
Entertainment Times

Kim Jong-Un Would Be A Nobody If He Didn’t Return To South Korea, Source Claims

Kim Jong-Un is one of the most criticized leaders of his generation. According to Globe, he is known for starving his people and for murdering his rivals. And just recently, author Anna Fifield claimed that Jong-Un wasn’t always like this. In fact, when he was still young, he was dubbed a loser because he was a slow learner who didn’t have many friends.
WORLD
Fox News

North Korea vows ‘revenge’ on anniversary of Korean War

North Korea marked its anniversary of the Korean War on Saturday, denouncing Western "aggression" and vowing revenge. "Upset by the ever-growing national strength of the [Democratic People's Republic of Korea], they are now getting hell-bent on the anti-DPRK aggression moves as never before, in alliance with the South Korean puppet forces and the Japanese reactionaries," wrote North Korean news organization KCNA, according to a translation from a watchdog.
WORLD
BBC

China women: Killer of popular vlogger Lamu executed

A Chinese man has been executed for murdering his ex-wife by setting her alight while she was livestreaming. The woman, known as Lamu, was a well-known social media personality on Douyin, China's version of TikTok. Hundreds of thousands of her followers had watched videos about her life in the mountains...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

508K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy