Charlotte, NC

Meet the candidate running against incumbent Mayor Vi Lyles

By Emma Withrow
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte’s City Council and Mayoral elections are just days away, with Mayor Vi Lyles eyeing a third term. But a newcomer, Stephanie De Sarachaga-Bilbao, is hoping to swoop in and lead the Queen City with a different approach.

For the last 120 years or so, there’s only been four Republican mayors in Charlotte, Bilbao wants to be the fifth.

“I looked around in my community, and I was not happy with what was going on. And I thought, what can I do to change this, and one of the things we can do is, is run for office,” Bilbao said.

So, what does De Sarachaga-Bilbao plan to do differently?

“I want to execute things within three to six months, as much as possible. And I want to then reevaluate. If the people want to keep me in office, it is a nine-month term, once I’m elected, so I do not have time to, you know, rest on any sort of laurels. I will be working from day one after the election,” De Sarachaga-Bilbao said.

She says she also wants to be more visible in the community, something Mayor Vi Lyles has faced criticism for. Queen City News reached out to Lyles’ staff many times for a sit-down interview, but she remained unavailable for months. She has had a couple of news conferences, but none in almost a year. As for campaign events, there was one last week.

“The Democrats care about what you are doing, it’s personal, your family and you make a difference. Let’s vote for diversity and let’s vote for inclusion. Let’s vote Democrat, your voice is your vote,” said Lyles at a campaign event in South Park.

Speaking of equity and inclusion, during her current term the mayor launched her Racial Equity Initiative, which is a $250 million private-public partnership that aims at tackling racial disparities in Charlotte.

But controversy quickly followed.

The following is an excerpt of a previous interview with Councilman Braxton Winston, (D) At-Large.
Emma Withrow: “How much money were you guys not aware of?”
Winston: “$100 million.”
Emma Withrow: “So you guys didn’t know a single dollar was going towards [the mayor’s racial equity initiative]?”
Winston: we learned about that yesterday.”

City council members on both sides of the aisle said the mayor pledged one hundred million taxpayer dollars but didn’t consult a single member of the council or bring it to a vote. But the issues didn’t end there.

“I wanted to say clearly, that I know the Charlotte City Council, or any council member had any role in the hiring of the alliance staff. And the alliance statement has been made. It’s available to both the media and the public. And I would expect that any questions regarding that item should be referred to the alliance for their comment,” Lyles said during a Council meeting.

Past reports uncovered the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative Executive Director, Kimberly Henderson, was previously targeted for a criminal investigation. There were concerns over unemployment fraud and overpayments during the pandemic at her last job. Henderson stepped down as director of Ohio’s Department of Job and Family Services in March. But as you heard, Lyles says Henderson’s hiring wasn’t up to her.

“We just have different leadership styles, you know, I lead from the front, I will be very visible, very, very easy to reach as much as possible, if not me, then my staff. I plan to open satellite mayoral offices throughout the city, so that we can really, really understand and I can really understand the pulse of the city because the mayor’s voice is supposed to be the voice of the people,” said De Sarachaga-Bilbao.

So far, Democrats have turned out in droves for early voting, compared to Republicans and unaffiliated voters. It’s safe to say early voting numbers aren’t looking promising for these political outsiders, but Republicans do tend to show up to the polls on Election Day.

Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

