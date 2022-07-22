Renovated Apartments With Spectacular Upgrades

AltaVita Assisted Living is the premier assisted living community in Longmont. They provide 24-hour assisted living care in an exceptional setting. Residents enjoy high-quality apartment suites in a warm environment while offering services and amenities to maintain an enriched lifestyle. There are daily activities that promote health and wellness, plus an exercise and fitness space designed especially for older individuals. Community amenities include an ice cream parlor, fitness center, hair salon and much more. Residents, family members and guests relax and enjoy each other’s company in the bistro and tavern. Outdoors there are a bocce ball court, waterfall, and dining area. AltaVita senior residences are family oriented with your loved ones in mind. The communities are locally owned, with easy access anywhere along the Front Range.
