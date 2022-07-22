ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

Renovated Apartments With Spectacular Upgrades

By Reporter-Herald.com
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
 4 days ago

Ute Creek Apartments offers beautifully renovated apartments with spectacular upgrades, including tiled entries, vinyl wood plank flooring, high-end counters, lighting and hardware upgrades, USB outlets and...

www.coloradobusinessprofiles.com

coloradobusinessprofiles.com

Who Has The Best Liquor Prices?

Who has the best liquor prices in Boulder County? At Twin Peaks Liquor you get everyday prices that are 3 to 5 percent lower than the competition. Shop wine, spirits and beer in a very cool modern store with a friendly staff and huge selection. Be sure to check out the weekly ad specials for the best bargains in a bottle. Don’t forget all the extras: juices, tonic, seltzer, and gourmet garnishes. There is always a nice lineup of 90+ rated wines on hand that start under $20. And brews from just about any country—there is always something new to discover here: domestic, imported and craft beer. Twin Peaks Liquor customers say this is the best local liquor store in Longmont. We think you’ll agree.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
coloradobusinessprofiles.com

24-Hour Assisted Living Care

AltaVita Assisted Living is the premier assisted living community in Longmont. They provide 24-hour assisted living care in an exceptional setting. Residents enjoy high-quality apartment suites in a warm environment while offering services and amenities to maintain an enriched lifestyle. There are daily activities that promote health and wellness, plus an exercise and fitness space designed especially for older individuals. Community amenities include an ice cream parlor, fitness center, hair salon and much more. Residents, family members and guests relax and enjoy each other’s company in the bistro and tavern. Outdoors there are a bocce ball court, waterfall, and dining area. AltaVita senior residences are family oriented with your loved ones in mind. The communities are locally owned, with easy access anywhere along the Front Range.
LONGMONT, CO

