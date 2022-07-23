ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners' Julio Rodríguez scratched from lineup vs Astros

All Star Home Run Derby Baseball American League's Julio Rodriguez, of the Seattle Mariners, bats during the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong)

SEATTLE — (AP) — Rookie sensation Julio Rodríguez was a last-minute scratch from the Seattle Mariners' lineup Friday night for a game against the Houston Astros.

The Mariners announced moments before first pitch that the 21-year-old would not play as Seattle tried for its 15th consecutive victory, which would match the franchise record set in 2001. Seattle did not immediately announce why Rodríguez was scratched.

Rodríguez was slated to hit leadoff and play center field in the Mariners’ first game back from the All-Star Break. Dylan Moore made the start in center instead.

Rodríguez is days removed from a national coming out party at the All-Star Home Run Derby, where he lost to Juan Soto in the finals despite totaling a derby-most 81 home runs. He also played in his first All-Star Game on Tuesday.

He's a favorite for AL Rookie of the Year after hitting .275 with 16 home runs, 21 stolen bases, 52 RBIs and an .814 OPS during the season's first half.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

