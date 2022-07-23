ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews prepare for Panthers training camp next week at Wofford College

By Janie Bohlmann
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers return to Spartanburg for training camp next week.

“The Panthers are just part of our DNA and our identity in Spartanburg,” said One Spartanburg Inc. CEO and President Allen Smith.

The team reports to training camp at Wofford College on Tuesday. The first practice starts at 11:15 Wednesday morning.

“We’re so excited to have them, it’s always such a pleasure to have them here,” said Elizabeth Rabb, deputy athletic director at Wofford College.

Carolina Panthers announce training camp schedule at Wofford College

Practices are first come, first serve. Fans will sit alongside the practice field to watch.

“We’ve got parking set up and everything should be identified on campus. We’ll have a lot of food vendors and everything for them to come and watch practice and then hopefully be able to see their favorite players afterwards,” said Rabb.

There’s also a “Back Together” event on Saturday, July 30. Team leaders said there will be activities, fanfare, and an evening practice.

This year, fans will once again have the opportunity to get autographs from their favorite players during training camp.

“It’s a unique experience because it’s one of the few experiences where the fans can really interact with players,” said Smith.

Smith said he expects large crowds to visit over the next two weeks.

“It’s a multi-million dollar economic impact. We’re able to bring new people to this community to show them what’s happening in Spartanburg,” said Smith.

The recent acquisition of quarterback Baker Mayfield should add some interest to this year’s camp, too.

“I think whenever an NFL team gets a new quarterback, people are excited to see what he’s going to bring to the mix,” said Smith.

As crews get ready for next week, Rabb hopes fans are ready to enjoy training camp.

“The Panthers organization does such a great job engaging fans and promoting training camp and getting everyone out here,” said Rabb. “We’re one of the few, if not the last, college to be able to host an NFL training camp and it’s just really good for our campus community.”

Practices are free and open to anyone.

The “Back Together” event practice will be held at Gibbs Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and practice starts at 7 p.m. on the main field.

