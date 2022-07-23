ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Marlins snap drought, top Pirates 8-1

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joey Wendle had three hits and two RBIs, Braxton Garrett pitched six sharp innings and the Miami Marlins emphatically ended their 37-inning scoreless streak by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1. The Marlins were shut out by Philadelphia in three straight games last weekend at home leading up to the All-Star break. The 37-inning drought tied the franchise record set in 2013. Avisail Garcia stopped Miami’s nine-game streak without a home run, which was one short of the club record, with a solo shot in the eighth that capped the scoring.

Nico Hoerner’s double sends streaking Cubs past Pirates 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) Nico Hoerner hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 for their fifth straight win. Hoerner finished with two hits and two RBIs. Rafael Ortega homered for Chicago, and Adrian Sampson pitched seven innings of two-run ball. Seiya Suzuki set up Hoerner’s clutch hit […]
Sabol powers Curve over Senators in ten innings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve beat the Harrisburg Senators 3-2 in 10 innings. Blake Sabol had a homer in the eighth inning to take the lead, and a hit in the tenth to re-gain the lead. The Curve will take on the Bowie Baysox starting Tuesday on the road.
Rockies' Kris Bryant has foot discomfort, will get evaluated

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant will undergo evaluation for the foot issue that kept him from playing Monday night. “Kris has some discomfort in his foot,” Colorado manager Bud Black said after the Rockies’ 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. “It’s been sort of a gradual thing over the last few days. Today we just decided to take him out of the lineup to get a lot of treatment. We’re going to get re-evaluated tomorrow when we get to Denver with our doctors, some specialists, and we’ll see where we are.” The Rockies are returning home to begin a two-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Bryant, the 2016 NL MVP with the Chicago Cubs, is batting .300 with five homers and 14 RBIs over 36 games in his first season with the Rockies after signing a $182 million, seven-year contract in March. All five of his homers have come this month, including a two-run shot Sunday in a 10-9 loss at Milwaukee.
NFL World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Video

Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
Troopers: 2020 Elk County camp burglary solved after DNA links woman

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman’s strands of hair and current DNA technology would be the reason why Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges against her two years after she burglarized an Elk County camp. According to state police out of Ridgway, Tori Shaffer, 25, of DuBois faces burglary charges after two strands of reddish-brown […]
‘I will kill everyone:’ Drunk Johnstown woman arrested, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is behind bars after allegedly causing a scene in a crowd of people, claiming she was going to kill them while swinging cleaning products. On July 24 around 1:21 a.m., Johnstown police were sent to Coopersale Homes for an unknown problem. When they arrived, officers noted there was […]
Car and train collision in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A train and car collision that resulted in a case of entrapment took place in Curwensville on Monday, July 25. At 11:23 a.m., Curwensville Fire Department was dispatched for a collision between a train and a car. They also reported that the driver of the car was unresponsive and trapped […]
PA state trooper charged after driving cruiser into horse

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A state trooper in Chester County is facing animal cruelty charges after an incident involving a horse. Corporal Michael Perillo, assigned to Troop J, Avondale, was sent to assist in a loose horse that was on the shoulder of Route 1 in Lower Oxford Township on Dec. 28, 2021, according to […]
Meth dumpsite found along road in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A suspected dumpsite for Methamphetamine was found in central Indiana County on Saturday morning after state police received reports of manufacturing occurring in the area. Several plastic bags and paraphernalia were found in a wooded area along Spruce Grove Road in Cherryhill Township, according to state police. The items reportedly […]
Johnstown woman charged with vehicular homicide 20 years after crash

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman is facing charges after police said her son died from injuries he suffered in a crash 20 years ago. Autumn Hartman (Kohut), 40, was arraigned Sunday morning in district court on felony counts of homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter. She was released on $50,000 unsecured bail. […]
More charged after 911 operator accused of not sending help

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have filed charges against three more people in the case of a Pennsylvania 911 operator accused of failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding about a day later. According to a criminal complaint, the three men were charged Monday with tampering with […]
Police investigating wallet theft in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Patton Township Police Department is investigating a wallet theft from Target on July 2. Police say that on July 2, the suspected woman (pictured below) used a credit card from the stolen wallet to spend $406 at the North Atherton Street Walmart. The woman is described as a white, middle-aged […]
Johnstown man offers $2,000 reward to find stolen guns

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is offering $2,000 dollar reward, months after a Johnstown home was broken into. Eric Murphy is a vintage gun collector, but in August of 2021 his mother’s house was broken into and 13 antique guns were stolen. The weapons that were ransacked include eight Winchester Rifles, one Browning […]
New restaurant opens in Downtown DuBois

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new family-owned restaurant opened its doors in downtown DuBois. Not Your Typical Tacos located at 1 W. Long Ave., is now open for business five days a week. They are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Michael and Chad Conklin are the owners and they […]
State Police investigate trespassing at Blair County paper mill

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a trespassing incident at the closed Appvion Paper Mill plant. Police say between 4:31 p.m. on June 15, and 3:15 on June 22, multiple vehicles, including a car and an ATV, and people entered a locked gated area and trespassed on the property. Police say […]
