Police: Huntington restaurant worker suffers broken jaw, needs stitches following brutal beating

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A restaurant worker was allegedly beaten by a group of men in Huntington Tuesday.

The incident happened at Vauxhall on Clinton Avenue when a group of around 12 men were harassing customers at the outdoor tables.

A manager stepped in to intervene and was then attacked.

The victim suffered a broken jaw, needed around a dozen staples in his head and several stiches over his eye.

Some nearby residents who heard the story say they came out to Vauxhall Friday to support the local business.

Five of the alleged attackers were arrested -- ranging in age from 18 to 22.

They were charged with rioting and assault.

News 12 attempted to reach the suspects for comment, but none would speak.

Customers say they hope the victim recovers soon and that no other incidents like the attack happens at the restaurant again.

It is not clear when the worker that was attacked will return to work.

