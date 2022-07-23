Jersey Proud: Manchester HS football team gifts player with new bike

A New Jersey high school football team came together to give a new bicycle to one of its athletes.

High school football workouts are going on ahead of the new season just over a month away.

Manchester High School in Ocean County has new coach who told his players that if they want to be part of the team, they must show up early in the morning.

But one kid wasn't making it on time because his bike was stolen.

So the team chipped in and gave him the new bike.

