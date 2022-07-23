Long Islanders beat the heat with ice cream as Hempstead extends pool, beach hours

Many Long Islanders are looking to beat the heat amid days of scorching temperatures.

Guide: Cooling centers around the Tri-state area

Crowds came out to Ralph's Italian Ices in Franklin Square Friday to grab a cool treat.

The Town of Hempstead pools will be open until 8 p.m. this weekend as the sweltering heat is expected to continue.

There are also cooling centers at Hewlett Point Park, Echo Park, Merrick Golf Court Clubhouse and Levittown Hall.

Hempstead also has extended beach hours until 7 p.m. over the weekend.