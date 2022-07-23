Surging heat raises alert on air quality in Lower Hudson Valley

Along with heat, the Lower Hudson Valley is on alert for the air quality this weekend.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued the advisory for this Sunday.

The advisory will be in effect 11 a.m. through 11 p.m.

The pollutant of concern is ozone, not to be confused with the Earth's ozone layer.

Summer heat can lead to the formation of ground-level ozone, a major component of photochemical smog.

Exhaust from vehicles is a primary source of ground-level ozone and creates a serious air-pollution problem.

This includes anyone working or playing outdoors, along with those with respiratory disease like asthma, should limit time outdoors during the advisory.

Individuals experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain or coughing should consider consulting their doctor.