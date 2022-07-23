Brooklyn boxer returns to ring at MSG
On Aug. 6, Brooklyn boxer Amanda Serrano is set to fight in the co-main event at Madison Square Garden.
News 12's Pat O'Keefe brings you the latest on everything sports in New York.
On Aug. 6, Brooklyn boxer Amanda Serrano is set to fight in the co-main event at Madison Square Garden.
News 12's Pat O'Keefe brings you the latest on everything sports in New York.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0