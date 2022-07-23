ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn boxer returns to ring at MSG

On Aug. 6, Brooklyn boxer Amanda Serrano is set to fight in the co-main event at Madison Square Garden.

News 12's Pat O'Keefe brings you the latest on everything sports in New York.

