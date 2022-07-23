Jersey Proud: Manchester HS football team gifts player with new bike

We are lucky to have such a great variety of foods and cultural experiences here in New Jersey. Go out and enjoy all the goodness that it provides. Some would say that White Castle is the original slider since they have been serving them up since 1921. They started in Kansas and worked their way east. Sliders are not just hamburgers, its pulled pork, chicken, steak and many more choices. White Manna in Hackensack has been cranking out hundreds of sliders every day since 1946. Thanks White Manna for making sliders a part of New Jersey.

