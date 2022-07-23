Sacramento Metro Fire crew pulls woman from American River; listed in critical condition

A woman who was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital after firefighters on Friday pulled her from the American River not far from Ancil Hoffman Park.

The call for a water rescue came in about 5:45 p.m. along the American River Parkway in Rancho Cordova, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The woman in distress was located and taken by helicopter. Capt. Parker Wilbourn, a Sacramento Metro Fire spokesman, said the woman had not been wearing a life vest and she was listed in critical condition.

Wilbourn said on Friday evening he did not have any additional information about what led to the water rescue.