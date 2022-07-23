ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg County, OK

Pittsburg County Man Accused Of Locking Woman Inside Dog Cage & Abusing Her

By Chinh Doan
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJQWn_0gpnO0Qs00

A Pittsburg County man is in jail, accused of locking a woman inside a dog cage for a day and abusing her.

Both prosecutors and investigators said this is a cruel and unique case.

Cody McFadden is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and lighting his trailer home on fire during a standoff with law enforcement.

On July 17, deputies got a call about a domestic situation at a home near Highway 113, north of McAlester.

Sheriff Chris Morris said that is when deputies talked to a woman, covered in blood and bruises, who ran to a neighbor's house for help.

"She just said she'd been trapped in a dog cage and beaten, poked with a stick,” explained Sheriff Morris. “At one point, he pointed a crossbow at her and said he was going to kill her."

The woman told deputies she went to her ex-boyfriend’s house on July 16 to check on him, and that is when McFadden forced her into a dog cage and kept here there overnight, according to investigators.

"Apparently he hit the cage with an ax,” said Sheriff Morris. “The statement says he hit it so hard, I think it bent the metal and broke the latch or something and she was able to get out, and she dove through a glass window to escape."

Deputies and troopers said they used a PA system and tear gas to get McFadden to come out.

They said McFadden finally came out after he lit the home on fire.

Deputies said after the fire cooled down, they found the cage and a dead dog inside the trailer.

Chuck Sullivan, District Attorney of Haskell and Pittsburg Counties, said his office has filed nine charges, including animal cruelty, maiming and kidnapping.

"By holding her against her will and not letting her leave, the maiming has to do with injuries caused to her body,” explained Sullivan.

Both prosecutors and law enforcement said they are glad the woman was able to escape and her suspected abuser is in jail.

Court records showed McFadden is a convicted felon for assault and battery, among other charges. His bond is set at $1 million.

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

Man In Jail For Allegedly Locking Woman In Cage

Authorities in Pittsburg County recently arrested a man for allegedly locking a woman in a dog cage. Cody McFadden is accused of forcing the victim into the cage, poking her with a stick, and threatening to kill her last Sunday. The victim was reportedly able to escape when McFadden hit the cage with an ax and broke it. She was found by officers with severe injuries. Officials said McFadden was taken into custody following a standoff that ended when he tried to escape a fire at the home he was barricaded in.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Road rage incident injures two people in Atoka Co.

STRINGTOWN, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were injured in a vehicle crash involving a road rage incident in Stringtown Sunday morning. Police said Jacob Hartman, 34, of Muskogee, drove a Chevrolet Suburban northbound on Highway 69, about 4.9 miles north of Stringtown, when he got into a road rage incident with another motorist around 11:30 a.m.
STRINGTOWN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haskell, OK
Pittsburg County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Pittsburg County, OK
City
Mcalester, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
News On 6

Man Accused Of DUI Crashes Into Muskogee Women's Home

A Muskogee woman is looking for a place to live after police say a man accused of driving under the influence crashed into her home, causing major damage. There’s now a gaping hole inside the house. Sara Debord said her mother was standing in the kitchen when the driver...
MUSKOGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Muskogee man drowns in swimming pool

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A Muskogee man drowned in a swimming pool on Friday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Odus Flatt Jr., 63, of Muskogee, was found in the pool at a home in Muskogee County and taken to the hospital where he later died. The drowning is being...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Okmulgee police investigating stolen purse from Walmart

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify three individuals in regards to a stolen purse from a Walmart parking lot. Police say the incident happened on July 15, when the victim left her purse in a shopping cart at the Walmart parking lot. After realizing what she had done, she returned to find her purse gone.
OKMULGEE, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Okmulgee County deputies increasing patrol to combat crime trends

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Residents in Okmulgee County may see deputies patrolling the area more often after Sheriff Eddy Rice says they’ve seen an increase in property crimes. “We are bringing out guys and trying to make as many contacts as we can," Rice says. "So we can find the elements that need to be taken out of the rotation, so we can stop the trend that’s going on."
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Morris
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Girl, 8, injured in tubing accident at Lake Eufaula

LAKE EUFAULA, Okla. — An eight-year-old girl was injured in a tubing accident on Saturday at Lake Eufaula, the Oklahoma High Patrol reported. Troopers said a boat was near Bixby Cove and pulling four people on a tube. The boat was driving in circles when the girl on the tube headbutted another child who also on the tube, in the head, troopers said.
EUFAULA, OK
KOCO

Inmate escapes from prison in southern Oklahoma

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — An inmate escaped from a minimum security prison in southern Oklahoma. Arturo Cabrera was sentenced to 14 years behind bars at Howard McCloud Correctional Center in Atoka, Oklahoma. Cabrera was found guilty of carjacking and eluding authorities. The Department of Oklahoma Corrections believes Cabrera is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cage#Abuser#Convicted Felon#Pa System#Violent Crime
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy