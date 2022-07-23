ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn boxer returns to ring at MSG

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Aug. 6, Brooklyn boxer Amanda Serrano is set...

hudsonvalley.news12.com

Comments / 0

 

24hip-hop.com

Derrick Shorty Bx Wright Is Back NYC stand Up

Born and raised in the South Bronx, Derrick Shorty Bx Wright has paid his dues in the hip-hop game with six mixtapes, numerous singles, two full length albums and a host of music videos and features, raising his notoriety along the Eastern Seaboard. The 2012 EP “Serious Business”, spurned the hit single “Loyal Woman” which debuted on Power 105.1, catching fire throughout NY and creating an organic fanbase nationwide. It’s been up from there; the movement from both radio and the video airing on Video City TV. led to the release of the 2015 mixtape, “The Heart of the Bronx”, which once again gained Shorty Bx exposure.
BRONX, NY
Eater

New Yorkers Are Lining Up For One Last Taste of Papaya King Before Demolition

Longtime New Yorkers and first-time customers are lining up at Papaya King, the Upper East Side institution that’s scheduled to be demolished by Extell, the real estate developer behind the stretch of Manhattan known as Billionaire’s Row. A demolition date hasn’t been set for the 90-year-old institution, but that isn’t stopping fans of the brand from stopping by for what could be one last order of hot dog with papaya juice, Gothamist reports. Richard Barnett, 81, reflected on the restaurant’s significance to the publication on a recent visit: “The fact that this tasted good 70 years ago when I was eleven says a great deal. It says that there is a certain kind of continuity... and that ordinary people can have good taste.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Hip-Hop Preacher Robbed While Preaching During Sunday Service Livestream

Flashy New York preacher, recently linked to multiple A-list rappers and Mayor Eric Adams, was the victim of a robbery during his Sunday sermon in his East Flatbush church, Leaders of Tomorrow (Brooklyn campus) on July 24. The preacher asked, “How many of you have lost your faith because […] Click here to view original web page at allhiphop.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Madison, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
WRAL News

On cam: Armed men interrupt NY bishop's sermon to steal jewelry

Brooklyn, N.Y. — A New York bishop's sermon was being livestreamed when he said three to four men walked in with guns. Bishop Lamor Whitehead of Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches in Brooklyn said he was 5 to 10 minutes into preaching Sunday morning when he saw the door in the back of the room kick open.
BROOKLYN, NY
ijustwanttoeat.com

Sparks Steakhouse in NYC

Sparks Steakhouse is one of these places that are part of the history of New York, like Keens, Peter Luger or the Old Homestead. Not that it is that old, but it is a major player in the New York food scene, to the point that when it announced in 2017 that it would close its doors because it could not reach an agreement with its landlord, everyone was stunned. Fortunately, they were able to renew their lease and continue operating. Besides for its steaks, Sparks is also known because of the infamous murder in 1985, right in front of the restaurant, of Paul Castellano, the head of the Gambino family that was ordered by John Gotti.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Amanda Serrano
Daily News

Second murder arrest in May shooting at Midtown Manhattan rap recording studio

A second suspect was nabbed Monday for a May shooting at a Midtown Manhattan recording studio that left two men dead, police said. Daniel Williams, 21, surrendered Monday morning at the Midtown South Precinct stationhouse and was charged with murdering rapper Kamir King, 34, during a botched robbery at a makeshift studio on W. 37th St. near Ninth Ave. Another suspect, Kabal Reyes, 24, of ...
MANHATTAN, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Punk Island 2022 in pictures

Free, all-ages, DIY punk festival Punk Island returned for its first edition since 2019 on Saturday (7/23). Instead of its usual Randall's Island location, the fest happened at Bushwick's Maria Hernandez Park, this year, with organizers writing, "As a collective, we decided that we wanted to come back at a smaller scale and work our way up to what we once had pre-pandemic."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Soccer player bashed with bottle, stabbed to death with broken glass defending friend in Manhattan park fight

A 29-year-old man defending a friend who got into a fight in a Manhattan park was bashed over the head with a bottle — and then stabbed to death with the broken glass, police said Monday. Ricardo Sanchez was playing soccer in Fort Washington Park in Washington Heights when he saw a friend of his caught up in a confrontation with a group of men nearby and ran over to help about 3:50 p.m. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
#Madison Square Garden#Msg#Boxing#Combat
Shore News Network

TAKE 5 $18K Lottery Prize Won in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – One very lucky TAKE 5 ticket was sold for the July 21st midday drawing. The TAKE 5 ticket was worth $18,536.50. The ticket was purchased at Tina Wine And Liquor located on Malcolm X Boulevard in Brooklyn. According to lottery officials, “TAKE 5 players with...
BROOKLYN, NY
24hip-hop.com

Richie Rozay’s Puts the Bronx and its Talent on His Back with his New Project “Lead the Way”

BRONX, NY (July 22, 2022) — Richie Rozay’s new project Lead The Waycements him as one of the premier and well respected talents out of the Bronx. Rozay makes sure to showcase his talent while also highlighting the City’s best young talent. On the 12-track effort, Rozay has features from Highbridge the Label’s Lil Rekk and Don Q as well as Drill Rap heavyweights like B-Loveeand Sha Ek.
BRONX, NY
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Gothamist

Slick soul-food eatery Cornbread: Farm to Soul opens in Crown Heights

First-rate fried chicken is always a welcome addition in any neighborhood, so let's get the most important piece of information about the new Crown Heights spot Cornbread: Farm to Soul right off the bat. The counter service restaurant, which looks like it belongs in a suburban strip mall but in fact opened just a couple of weeks ago on Eastern Parkway, serves some very good fried bird indeed. Crisp-skinned, plenty of seasoning, juicy all the way through. Order with confidence.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Three men injured in East Harlem shooting: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, New York (PIX11) — Three men were shot in East Harlem early Sunday morning, police said. Authorities responded to 1791 Lexington Avenue at around 2 a.m. and found multiple gunshot victims. A 29-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder and twice in the left leg, according to an NYPD spokesman. A 26-year-old […]
MANHATTAN, NY

