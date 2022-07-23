ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, UT

Community Reacts to Centerville Home Invasion

ABC 4
 3 days ago

From neighbors to police, a home invasion...

www.abc4.com

Gephardt Daily

Officers respond to head-on collision in Garland, drivers escape injury

GARLAND, Utah, July 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A head-on collision in Garland on Monday sent two patients to the hospital with minor injuries. “Two-vehicle accident this morning on 6000 West in Garland,” says a post issued Monday by the Garland Fire Department. “Two patients transported by ambulance...
GARLAND, UT
Gephardt Daily

Riverdale resident shot, wounded Saturday

RIVERDALE, Utah, July 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A resident was transported by ambulance to an area hospital after suffering a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon. Details were sparse as ranking officers with the Riverdale Police Department authorized to act as spokesmen were not on duty, but officers contacted by Gephardt Daily did say the gunshot wound was not fatal or life-threatening.
RIVERDALE, UT
KUTV

Magna family displaced after early-morning house fire

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — Fire crews on Monday quickly took down an early-morning house fire in Magna, but the incident left the family without a place to stay. The incident happened shortly before dawn the area of 8000 West and 3500 South. Unified Fire Authority and the West Valley City Fire Department responded to the scene, and firefighters had the blaze out by 6 a.m.
MAGNA, UT
kjzz.com

Missing 27-year-old woman found safe

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, the Salt Lake City Police Department stated they had made contact with Cady. She was located safe, and is no longer listed as a missing person. *****. Police have asked the public's assistance in searching for a missing 27-year-old...
ksl.com

West Jordan woman accused of stabbing man in the back of the neck

WEST JORDAN — A woman who police say was invited into her family's house for dinner and then stabbed a man in the neck now faces criminal charges. Erin Kamille Geisler, 38, of West Jordan, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; three counts of domestic violence in the presence of children, a third-degree felony; drug possession, a class A misdemeanor; and, possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

Bluffdale woman allegedly held hostage for over two years

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly holding a woman against her will for about two-and-a-half years in Bluffdale. Bluffdale Police say the suspect is a 45-year-old man. He has been arrested on three charges including kidnapping/detaining a victim for a substantial time, aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and unlawful detention.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man detained after driving through Days of ′47 Day parade in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man was detained after he drove around a barrier and into the Days of ‘47 parade route in Salt Lake City, authorities said. The man was seen driving in a white sedan behind one of the floats in the downtown parade, KUTV reported. As hundreds of spectators watched, two officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department chased after the motorist and began talking to him through his open window, according to the television station.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Bodycam footage of 4-year-old shooting at police at Utah McDonald’s released

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Police have released body cam footage from an incident at a Midvale McDonald’s where a 4-year-old shot at officers back in February. The 12-minute video shows the moments leading up to the arrest of 27-year-old Sadaat Johnson as well as what took place after one of his children shot at police at the drive-thru.
MIDVALE, UT
kjzz.com

West Jordan man accused of operating drug trafficking organization

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities arrested a West Jordan man Thursday who was allegedly "operating a drug trafficking organization," according to an affidavit of probable cause. Law enforcement served two search warrants Mint Curtis Phillipps, 60, as part of a Title III investigation, according to the report by...
ABC4

Utah County home destroyed from firework fire

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A home has been completely destroyed in Goshen from a house fire that started from fireworks. According to fire officials, a large bale of hay was set on fire by the fireworks. The flames from the bale of hay then spread to the adjacent home. No one was injured in […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
CBS News

Storms hinder search for race volunteer now missing for a week

For the second day in a row, thunderstorms interrupted search efforts Saturday for a 22-year-old Salt Lake City man who was last seen a week ago after volunteering as a courseworker for a 100-mile endurance race in Colorado's high country. Daniel Lamthach was last seen as he departed one of...
COLORADO STATE
ksl.com

Utah pizza delivery driver may need surgery after customer drove into storefront

SANDY — A pizza delivery driver may need surgery after a customer crashed through the front of a Sandy restaurant Friday night and hit him. "Now, he has a broken leg," said Biplove Timilsina, owner of Big Daddy's Pizza, 7669 S. 700 East. "They don't know if they have to do a surgery. We'll find out next week. It's going to be very hard on him."
SANDY, UT

