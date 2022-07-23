Community Reacts to Centerville Home Invasion

WEST JORDAN — A woman who police say was invited into her family's house for dinner and then stabbed a man in the neck now faces criminal charges. Erin Kamille Geisler, 38, of West Jordan, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; three counts of domestic violence in the presence of children, a third-degree felony; drug possession, a class A misdemeanor; and, possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.
