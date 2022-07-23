Community Reacts to Centerville Home Invasion

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man was detained after he drove around a barrier and into the Days of ‘47 parade route in Salt Lake City, authorities said. The man was seen driving in a white sedan behind one of the floats in the downtown parade, KUTV reported. As hundreds of spectators watched, two officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department chased after the motorist and began talking to him through his open window, according to the television station.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO