Warning after homes burglarized while being tented for pests

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested in the "savage" beating death of a man who many say was absolutely harmless in Orange County. On Monday night, employees at a Bravo shopping center are happy that those men are off the...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County saw its third shooting scare in as many weeks at a theme park on Saturday and local government and law enforcement officials suspect bad actors are seeking to scare people. Inside the parking garage at Universal Orlando, people told News 6 they were...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have identified a woman last seen dragged by a man on the side of the road. Police have identified the woman as 34-yer-old, Felicia Gaud. On June 20, police responded to a suspicious incident call on the 800 block of Roberto Clemente Boulevard, near the intersection of South Semoran Boulevard.
OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee Police are asking for help solving ahomicide investigation from two months ago. Mugen Pintar, 33, was shot while he was with family and other relatives at a residence on Little Aspen Court on the night of May 15, according to police. When officers arrived at...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 has learned how two boys were able to escape from the regional juvenile detention center and end up in the back of a woman’s shed. The full investigation report explains how four kids tried to escape and two made it. >>> STREAM...
PALM BAY, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after being shot Monday morning at a home in Palm Bay, police said. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Daytona Drive NE, north of Port Malabar Boulevard, near Bianca Drive NE. [TRENDING: WATCH: Fight forced evacuation...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A malnourished dog was rescued and taken to the Orange County Fire Rescue station to be given a bath and food. The good news? She was adopted the same day by one of their firefighters. The Orange County Fire Rescue team at Sta. 30 shared a...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The driver that crashed a car into the ocean Sunday in Daytona Beach may have been suffering from a seizure, according to a Volusia County Beach Safety incident report. Authorities responded to the crash on International Speedway Boulevard (ISB) beach shortly before 5 p.m. and found...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — False alarms like shooting scares in public places have been the trend in Orange County this month, putting large crowds in panic mode. Saturday night, two incidents were reported. Universal Orlando City Walk had to be evacuated after a fight broke out and hours before...
LONGWOOD, Fla. — Still hospitalized from what police describe as self-inflicted stab wounds during last Thursday morning's brutal attack on his own daughters, 39-year-old Juan Bravo-Torres was to appear in Seminole County court on Monday through a remote connection. Attorney Jeff Dowdy got a surprise when he got to...
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Seminole County Emergency Management and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office are hosting an active shooter workshop for all Seminole County business, non-profit, and faith organization leaders on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon at Northland Church, at 522 Dog Track Road, Longwood.
A Florida woman is accused of causing a disturbance in a grocery store parking lot while wielding a pitchfork and whip during a rainstorm, authorities said. Lisa Anne Slone, 56, of Ocoee, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, according to the Lake County online court records.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it made an arrest for the death of 46-year-old Joseph Rohl on July 21. Branden Griffin, 29, and Luis Rosaly Jr., 33, are both facing charges of first-degree murder. Rosaly is also facing charges of kidnapping and accessory after the fact.
ORLANDO, Fla. — A scare at Universal Orlando caused chaos Saturday night, just hours after people ran in fear at The Florida Mall, thinking they were in danger. Channel 9 is asking law enforcement for more details on both incidents. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police...
There were two separate active shooter scares in Central Florida over the weekend. An altercation at Univeral Orlando's CityWalk sent crowds into a panic. There was another disturbance at The Florida Mall after fireworks may have been mistaken for gunshots.
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hit and killed while attempting to cross a portion of Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Lake County Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 4:24 a.m. just west of Town Center Boulevard, according to a news release. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, Fla. - Panic broke out Saturday after people began to run from what they believed to be gunfire at The Florida Mall in Orlando. At least one person suffered a laceration to the head after slipping and falling amid the chaos, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue. The...
Maitland, Fla. - After a school resource officer lost his home in a fire, elementary school students decided to step in and help. Maddie Moore, 7, and her friends set up a summer lemonade stand to help School Resource Officer Josh Rotarius. The Maitland police officer lost his home this...
Video from inside The Florida Mall showed people hiding in a shoe store, as people were running down the hall of the mall after people thought there was an active shooter. Deputies with Orange County Sheriff's Office said the noise is suspected of being fireworks.
Comments / 0