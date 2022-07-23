West Nile virus risk ‘elevated’ in area

After an announcement in June about the first identified West Nile virus case for 2022 in Yuba-Sutter, an official with the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District said Friday that the “risk for human infection is elevated.”

According to the district, the risk of West Nile virus has increased throughout the Yuba-Sutter area. It cited an increase in positive cases found in more mosquitoes and a sentinel chicken. Sentinel chickens are typically used for detection of the mosquito-borne virus.