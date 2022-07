WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 56-year-old Chelsea man has drowned in Mystic Lake in Winchester, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the Winchester Police and Fire departments, the Stoneham Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police responded to a possible drowning off Sandy Beach. Under an hour later, Stoneham Fire Department divers found the victim, Jose Garcia, and removed him from the lake. He was taken to Winchester Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

CHELSEA, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO