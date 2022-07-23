ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

‘It’s what’s right for kids’

By Michaela Harris / mharris@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26USHL_0gpnMZ4E00

School lunches within Marysville Joint Unified School District have recently been improved to offer healthier, tastier options.

In order to streamline the cooking process at each school site and include healthier meal choices, the district’s Nutrition Services has incorporated a “speed scratch” cooking method. Rather than relying on fully processed or prepackaged food items, dishes are made from a mix of bulk ingredients and precooked foods, said Amber Watson, director of Nutrition Services.

