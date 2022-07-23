‘It’s what’s right for kids’

RIO LINDA (CBS13) — They saddle up and sidle over. This is pretty popular to do this at the McDonald’s in Rio Linda. Three hungry cowgirls have taken a breakfast break at the restaurant for years. “We would get hungry and so we would just jump on our horses [and] ride down,” said Renee Nagri. They used to ride through the drive-thru, but a recent renovation changed that: Management installed a hitching post for equestrians to frequent their favorite stomping grounds. “It’s so much more convenient to not have to reach over your horse and worry about dropping the food or drink, or limit...

