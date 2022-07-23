Utah County home destroyed from firework fire
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A home has been completely destroyed in Goshen from a house fire that started from fireworks.
According to fire officials, a large bale of hay was set on fire by the fireworks.
The flames from the bale of hay then spread to the adjacent home.
No one was injured in the fire.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.
Comments / 0