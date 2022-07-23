ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Utah County home destroyed from firework fire

By Kiah Armstrong
 3 days ago

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A home has been completely destroyed in Goshen from a house fire that started from fireworks.

According to fire officials, a large bale of hay was set on fire by the fireworks.

The flames from the bale of hay then spread to the adjacent home.

No one was injured in the fire.

ABC4

Driver ignores police, drives through Days of 47 Parade route

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 42-year-old man drove his car around a road closure and through the Days of 47 Parade route on Saturday, according to Salt Lake City Police. Authorities say the man was attempting to get to his nearby home, and was quickly and safely arrested during the event. The investigation started […]
