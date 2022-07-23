Man gets 50 years for killing Oklahoma City metro 7-Eleven clerk

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A man will spend 50 years in prison for shooting and killing a clerk at an Oklahoma City metro area 7-Eleven.

George Way shot and killed 30-year-old Laura Taylor in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven at SW 15th and Mustang Road during an armed robbery in September 2020.

George Way

Court records state that Way entered a blind guilty plea. He was given a life sentence this week with all but 50 years of the sentence suspended.

