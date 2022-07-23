ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Man gets 50 years for killing Oklahoma City metro 7-Eleven clerk

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A man will spend 50 years in prison for shooting and killing a clerk at an Oklahoma City metro area 7-Eleven.

George Way shot and killed 30-year-old Laura Taylor in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven at SW 15th and Mustang Road during an armed robbery in September 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T3yeU_0gpnMR0Q00
George Way

Court records state that Way entered a blind guilty plea. He was given a life sentence this week with all but 50 years of the sentence suspended.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KFOR

Police investigating $40,000 theft from account

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Detectives with the Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a theft. Investigators say a group is accused of taking $40,000 out of a bank account that didn’t belong to them. Officials say there was at least...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#7 Eleven#Violent Crime#Way Court#Nexstar Media Inc
okcfox.com

Man accused of impregnating ex-girlfriend's teenage daughter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating his ex-girlfriend's 15-year-old daughter. Police said the 15-year-old and her mom visited a doctor's office earlier this month because the teen's period was over one month late. The physician ran a pregnancy test and confirmed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
tulsatoday.com

Abuse by Caretaker Charges

An Edmond man has been charged with Abuse by Caretaker following an investigation by the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU). Gerald Ngwa, 37, was arrested on July 22, 2022, by an MFCU agent and an Oklahoma County Sheriff Deputy. The MFCU investigation began after a referral...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Police investigating a homicide at OKC apartment building

A man died after suffering “several injuries consistent with gunshot wounds” Oklahoma City Police tell News 4. The Oklahoma Police Department has informed us the man called 9-11 but was unconscious when police arrived at the scene. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries soon after. The scene is near S […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

UPDATE: Police say gunshot wound accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot in Northwest Oklahoma City late Saturday morning. Oklahoma City Police Department offices were called to Northwest 7th Street shortly before 11:55 a.m. Information has not yet been released on whether a suspect was identified or arrested. Police have just started investigating...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy