ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Heights, MO

Mega dreamers in St. Louis hope for winning $660 million jackpot

By Jeff Bernthal
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dz3YY_0gpnMIJ700

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The Mega Millions jackpot soared to an estimated $660 million on Friday. Customers at the Maryland Heights 7-Eleven on Schuetz Road were dreaming big.

“There’s always the big boat, you know, the house on the lake stuff like that,” said Wally Rosnkranz.

Rosnkranz said he was buying tickets and added other priorities would include family, friends, and charity.

Trending: Two plead guilty in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire plot

“I would pay all my debt off and with whatever I have left, I would travel with my wife,” said customer Aaron Reynolds.

He said he did not think the money would change him as a person.

“I’m afraid people around me would change,” said Reynolds.

Top story: Missouri Senate candidate Busch Valentine responds to ads targeting her past

“I would pay off my house and then I would probably go on vacation,” said Matt Ziegler.

Ziegler said with money left over, he will donate to an organization.

“I’ll probably give it to Stray Rescue St. Louis,” said Ziegler. “They’re my favorite organization.”

Michael Davis did not plan on buying any tickets Friday but said he would make giving to others a priority.

“There’s a lot of people that need it more than I do,” said Davis. ” I’m sure there will be more than enough for me.”

Tyler Adams said he would also want to use the money to help those around him.

“There’s a lot of genuine people out here who work a lot,” he said. “That’s when you change not only your life but everyone around your life.”

The odds of winning are approximately 300 million to one.  The winning numbers will be shared here after Friday’s drawing: https://www.megamillions.com/ .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbwn.com

Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to Six Flags St. Louis with B104

There is still plenty of time for summer fun! That’s why B104 is giving you the chance to win a 4-Pack of tickets to Six Flags St. Louis!. You can be sure to have a great time at Six Flags St. Louis on: Thrill Rides like BATMAN: The Ride, Boomerang, the new CATWOMAN Whip and more; Family Rides including Pandemonium and Colossus; plenty of Kids Rides and of course the Water Rides like Hurricane Bay, Tube Slides Typhoon Twister and plenty more. Get more details about the parks and rides here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

St. Louis ENT Returns to Kirkwood

St. Louis ENT Health, the physician practice of board-certified otolaryngologists Sean Bailey MD FACS, Rebecca Brandsted MD, Fred Pugliano MD FACS, and Tara Ramachandra MD, recently opened their new office at 1001 South Kirkwood Road. The practice was previously located in Kirkwood at the former St. Joseph Hospital location. When...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryland Heights, MO
Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
City
Maryland Heights, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

This St. Louis Mansion Could Be Right Out of a Movie

Did you know there are $5 million dollar mansions in Missouri? I didn't. I don't know why it surprises me, there are plenty of estates, mansions, and homes worth a million or more, so it shouldn't have. This particular mansion on Old Warson Road in St. Louis located on almost 5 acres secluded by lots of trees with a long gated driveway looks like it could be right out of a Hollywood movie.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mommypoppins.com

St. Louis with Kids: 35 Best Things To Do in St. Louis, MO

Judy Garland once crooned, “Meet me in St. Louis”—and understandably so. The second largest city in Missouri, St. Louis boasts beautiful Mississippi and Missouri River views and a fascinating history dating back to French fur traders in the 1760s. Plus, there are so many fun things to do in St. Louis with kids, making it a perfect family destination. Whether it's outdoor adventures, museums, theater, or sports, St. Louis has something that will pique any family's interests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Budweiser cans featuring Yadi and Waino now available

ST. LOUIS – Limited-edition Budweiser cans featuring Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright are available in Missouri and parts of Illinois starting Monday. Budweiser is celebrating the pitcher-catcher duo as they approach 325 career starts together. This record hasn’t been hit since 1975. The cans have an illustration of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Strangers helping to fill St. Louis teacher’s Amazon supply lists

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Country music radio station 92.3 FM WIL is asking their Facebook fans to do something nice for St. Louis area teachers. Listeners are helping them fill their school supply lists for the upcoming school year. The station wants people to, “Pick a random list and buy an item or two! Let’s clear these lists!”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Adams
FOX 2

Recently opened restaurants in the St. Louis area

Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in St. Louis from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out. – Rating: 4 / 5 (7 reviews) – Categories: Bubble Tea, Sandwiches, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt. – Address: 3030 Frank Scott...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis coping with new surge of COVID cases

Affinia Healthcare has been on the front lines of the COVID crisis since the pandemic began. Dr. Kendra Holmes, the company’s senior vice president, says the underserved areas of north St. Louis City and County are seeing a dramatic new surge of cases.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#Dreamers#Missouri Senate#Stray Rescue St Louis
FOX 2

Highest paying jobs in St. Louis for high school graduates

Highest paying jobs in St. Louis for high school graduates. The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
FOX2Now

TKO: XFL back in St. Louis, where it belongs

The XFL is coming back to town, but only for games. The league said there will be a practice hub for all 8 teams in Arlington, Texas. The XFL is coming back to town, but we don’t know if that means the Battlehawks are coming back. The team name still unknown.“TKO” The Kilcoyne Opinion on […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy