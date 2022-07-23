ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

1 killed, 1 injured in Warren shooting

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago
Credit: WKBN

WARREN, Ohio (WJW) – The police department in Warren says it has one man in custody they say is responsible for killing one man and shooting another.

Thursday around 6 p.m., police say officers responded to a call of shots fired around West Market St. and Tod Ave.

Officers found two men who had been shot. Both of them were taken to the hospital. Jauton Lee, 23, was pronounced dead at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. The other man remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police say surveillance cameras helped them track down a suspect in the shootings.

Police arrested Dominic Harvey, 20. He faces a charge of murder and felony assault.

