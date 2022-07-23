ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County notebook: July 26 agenda preview

By MiCo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a July 26 commissioners court meeting, commissioners are set to discuss...

mocomotive.com

Free Concerts in the Montgomery County Area

Since the end of lockdown, we have continued to move towards “normalcy” more and more every day and that means going to see concerts. This summer, many venues in the Montgomery County area are welcoming friends and families back to enjoy their favorite songs being played on a big stage. From the sounds of The Beatles to a tribute to Johnny Cash, here is a guide to free concerts to get you back on your feet cheering to the music.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Township discusses State Highway 242, parks and more at board meeting

The Woodlands Township Board of Directors discussed several items of community importance including State Highway 242, traffic flow and neighborhood park issues during its regular board meeting, held July 21, 2022, at 6 p.m., at the office of The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Blvd, The Woodlands, Texas. On the...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County Commissioners Court approves $25.75M to relocate inmates due to overcrowding

A $25.75 million Harris County agreement will send inmates to Post, Texas, outside of Lubbock. (Courtesy Fotolia) Harris County commissioners voted unanimously to approve more than $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to transfer inmates eight hours away to Giles Dalby Correctional Facility in Post, Texas, outside of Lubbock, at the end of their July 19 meeting.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers: Race for Harris County Judge reaches dead heat, and more

She is the incumbent, but if an early poll is an accurate indication, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will have a fight on her hands to stay in office. The Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston released a poll that shows the race in a virtual dead heat with Judge Hidalgo holding a one percentage point lead over political newcomer Alexandra del Moral Mealer.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Deputies Recognized by MADD for DWI Enforcement

The Montgomery County Sheriff is proud to have been recognized by MADD Texas (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) during the July 2022 “Take the Wheel” banquet. It is through the continued hard work of our deputies who diligently and passion…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mctxsheriff-deputies-recognized-by-madd-for-dwi-enforcement/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Fall Home and Outdoor Living Show prepares homeowners for Holidays

CONROE, TX — Expect to see over 100 exhibitors in home improvement and outdoor living at the 4th Annual Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show August 20-21, 2022, at the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe. Several exhibitors will be on hand with their creative projects to enhance your…
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOUSE FIRE IN NEW CANEY

5:15PM-Montgomery County Deputies were dispatched to a domestic dispute in the 21500 block of Rustic Elm in Harrington Trails Subdivision. On arrival, smoke was coming from the home and they requested fire. East Montgomery County Fire responded to the scene and found and was able to extinguish a fire in a bedroom. In addition, they also rescued several animals from the home. The fire is now under control. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)Nationwide Report. On Friday morning, a 29-year-old man, from New Caney, lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Montgomery County. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 10:15 a.m. on Interstate 69 just north of Valley Ranch Crossing Drive [...]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 7/22/22

IN SHELTER – A370672. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 07/22/2022, 0 days. The following are the animals test status.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

3 Fugitives Arrested In Massive Mortgage Fraud Scheme

Trio allegedly involved in mortgage, credit repair, and government loan fraud. Three fugitives on the run since January were taken into custody by federal law enforcement Friday in Houston. They stand accused of mortgage fraud, credit repair fraud, and government loan fraud. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) indicted Heather...
HOUSTON, TX
bloghouston.com

Public cameras return to the streets and (certain) businesses of Houston

Around 10 years ago, the topic of red light cameras was a hot one in Houston politics. Kevin covered the issue quite closely here at blogHOUSTON, and eventually the Kubosh brothers got together to push through a City of Houston charter amendment to ban red light cameras across the city. The Houston City Council, after the inevitable legal fight that occurred after the charter amendment vote, eventually voted to end the contract with the camera vendor, and Houstonians were seemingly free of cameras spying on them as they went about their business. Other towns and cities across Texas also voted to end right light camera ticketing, and eventually Texas house bill 1631, which bans red light cameras across Texas, was signed by Governor Greg Abbott in 2019.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Tow truck drivers upset about Harris County contract

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Nearly two dozen tow truck drivers from Harris County showed up to Commissioner's Court complaining about Autroreturn - a company based out of San Francisco that manages towing jobs with local law enforcement. Through the Autoreturn app, an officer on the scene of a crash can...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
WDBO

Feds: Illegal dumping in Houston may violate civil rights

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday it is investigating illegal dumping in Houston, including dead bodies and medical waste, that officials said is plaguing Black and Latino neighborhoods in the nation’s fourth largest city. The investigation will be led by the department's civil rights...
HOUSTON, TX

