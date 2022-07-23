It's showtime for Garth Brooks at Highmark Stadium

Photo credit ountry Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 01, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WBEN) - Country superstar Garth Brooks is in town and ready to put on a show at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park Saturday night.

The much anticipated concert is Brooks' first appearance in the home of the Buffalo Bills, but he is no stranger to Buffalo.

"The thing about Buffalo that makes you smile inside is it's a community," Brooks said at a press conference at the stadium Friday. "This is truly a team up here, when you talk about the entire city, not just the football team, it is a team up here and I love that.

Brooks will take the stage Saturday evening and open with a couple pre-selected songs and then let the crowd and mood of the night guide the show.

Trisha Yearwood, Brooks' wife and also a country singer, is in Buffalo as well and participated in the soundcheck Friday afternoon. It is not know officially if Yearwood will be performing with Brooks at the show.

Brooks was last in Buffalo at Key Bank Center in 2015 and has won two Grammy’s, 17 American Music Awards.