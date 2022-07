With over 50 legendary attractions including the National Cowboy and Western Museum and the Myriad Botanical Gardens, plus world-class shopping, restaurants and hotels OKC, as it is affectionately known, is the ideal spot for a weekend of fun and reflection. Discover the sights and sounds of the Old West in Stockyards City, watch horse races at Remington Park, then have dinner and see a show in historic Bricktown. Designed to duplicate an 1800s frontier town, families will love the Frontier City Theme Park where visitors see an reenactment of the gun fight at the OK corral and ride thrilling roller coasters. The remarkable Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum occupies the now-sacred soil where 168 Americans were killed. Learn how tragedy united a nation and come away with a new sense of strength, peace and resolve.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO