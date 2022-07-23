ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 2 Evening” game were:

8-4, Fireball: 7

(eight, four; Fireball: seven)

Community Policy