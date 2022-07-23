Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

HONOLULU (AP) — Two Hawaii attorneys and a businessman helped an ex-county official pull off a years-long, nearly $11-million affordable housing scheme, U.S. authorities said Monday. Alan Rudo, who was a Housing and Community Development Specialist on the Big Island, pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. In providing more details about the scheme, which lasted about six years and resulted in no affordable housing units being built, authorities said Big Island attorneys Paul Joseph Sulla Jr. and Gary Charles Zamber, along with businessman Rajesh Budhabhatti, used Rudo’s position to defraud county residents of badly needed affordable homes and fraudulently obtain more than $10,980,000 in land and affordable housing credits. Sulla and Zamber are charged with six counts of honest services wire fraud and one count of conspiracy. Sulla is also charged with one count of money laundering. Sulla’s defense attorney, Birney Bervar, declined to comment. It was unclear who represents Zamber.
