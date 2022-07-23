NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 6-18, White Balls: 14-16
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
03-20-33-37-39, Lucky Ball: 11
Mega Millions
14-40-60-64-66, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3
Estimated jackpot: $790,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 4, Day: 3, Year: 52
Pick 3
2-0-0
Pick 5
05-23-31-34-38
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000
