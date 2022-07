Touring all across the US and Europe has become commonplace for him and his band in recent years, but Tyler Bryant's talents were locally sourced in Honey Grove, Texas not so long ago where he learned about the blues and honed his vocal and guitar skills. He has since moved to Nashville, written and hung out with music greats, opened for icons like Guns 'N Roses and AC/DC, married Rebecca Lovell of Larkin Poe, and released numerous albums as Tyler Bryant and The Shakedown.

