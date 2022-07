When a couple returned home from vacation over the weekend in Craighead County, they didn’t expect to find a stranger sleeping in their residence. Craighead County Sheriff’s Department released the report, indicating that deputies responded Sunday to the area of Craighead 745 and Craighead 746 at Brookland. A husband and wife returned home from their vacation around midnight. Around 8 AM that morning, he checked the geothermal room at the back of the residence. He opened the door and found a man laying on the floor. The man woke up and thought he was in Sikeston, Missouri. He promptly left the property.

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR ・ 16 HOURS AGO